Popular Kilkenny auctioneers kicks ball for charity over 12 nights
Fran Grincell is taking part in the Kickathon at Dean Street carpark
Local auctioneer Fran Grincell is kicking ball for charity with a 12-day kickathon for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal in aid pf Alone.
Fran began the charity challenge on Monday evening and is now on Day 4 of 12. Each evening from 6pm to 7pm Fran is kicking ball at the Dean Street carpark and people are welcome to pop down and have a kickaround.
ALONE works with older people who are socially isolated, homeless, living in poverty or crisis and support them to age at home.
To donate click on www.idonate.ie/httpswwwidonateFranGrincell
