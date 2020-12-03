Popular Kilkenny auctioneers kicks ball for charity over 12 nights

Local auctioneer Fran Grincell is kicking ball for charity with a 12-day kickathon for the Mayor's Christmas Appeal in aid pf Alone.

Fran began the charity challenge on Monday evening and is now on Day 4 of 12. Each evening from 6pm to 7pm Fran is kicking ball at the Dean Street carpark and people are welcome to pop down and have a kickaround.

ALONE works with older people who are socially isolated, homeless, living in poverty or crisis and support them to age at home.

To donate click on www.idonate.ie/httpswwwidonateFranGrincell