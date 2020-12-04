'Garden of Light' created as a place to reflect and remember in Kilkenny

As dusk falls each evening, something special happens - snowflakes begin to fall and Kilkenny's Castle Yard is transformed into a winter wonderland.

This year has been a difficult year for all, especially those who lost family members or friends. Garden of Light has been created as a place to reflect and remember. It runs from 4pm to 8pm (to 8.45pm Thursday – Sunday until December 20). The

free and family-friendly initiative is supported by Kilkenny County County Council.

"We wanted to create a space where people of all ages might experience some solace in our civic space, and hope this little spark of magic, brings peace, hope and joy to all who vist the Castle Yard this festive season," says Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council Colette Byrne.

The Castle Yard is Kilkenny’s best-kept secret, adjacent to Kilkenny Castle, a gorgeous historic courtyard filled with craft workshops, National Design and Craft Gallery and Kilkenny Design Centre. Open to the visitors daily, this year it is extra special - festooned with lights, reindeer and all things Christmas with stunning craft displays, including showcases by outstanding local makers, Made in Kilkenny collective and the DCCI Ceramics Skills Course.

National Design and Craft Gallery present a luscious exhibition Curious Treasures in its picture windows onto the courtyard, with all work available for sale ndcg.ie/visit/collect. CE Rosemary Steen of Design Crafts Council Ireland described the exhibitions as ‘a wonderful opportunity to promote local and national craft makers and the new DCCI Made Local campaign’ .

Drop in for some window browsing, choose a craft gift, or treat yourself a warming hot chocolate from Kilkenny Design Centre and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Garden of Light at Castle Yard is produced by Design and Crafts Council in collaboration with Kilkenny County Council with Kilkenny Civic Trust, Kilkenny Design Centre and Castle Yard Studios. www.ndcg.ie/visit/Christmas

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness expressed his delight in seeing this project coming together.

“I would like to congratulate everyone involved in getting this wonderful initiative up and running symbolising HOPE as we move to a New Year and it is a place where we can take a moment to remember the people we have lost in 2020," he said.

Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan said the Garden of Light will be an inspiration to all who visit it.

"People can take a break from Christmas Shopping and use this space to relax and reflect on what has been a very difficult year and look forward with hope to brighter times in 2021,” he said.

Curious Treasures at National Design & Craft Gallery.

Makers exhibiting:

Artefakt Rugs | Max Brosi | Ceadogan | Coolree Design | Garvan deBruir | Isobel Egan | Emmet Kane | Andrew Ludick | Mary Neeson | Robert O’Connor | Aoife Soden | Inga Reed

Curious Treasures view or purchase: www.ndcg.ie/visit/collect

Made in Kilkenny Showcase

Makers exhibiting:

Jerpoint Glass jerpointglass.com

Moth to a Flame mothtoaflame.ie

Nicholas Mosse nicholasmosse.com

Caroline Dolan thebridgepottery.com

Sonja Günther jarsofclayceramics.com

Aisling McElwain aislingmcelwain.com

Claire Molloy clairemolloyceramics.com

Available direct from makers and Made in Kilkenny pop-up shop at 14 John Street until 24 December

www.madeinkilkenny.ie.