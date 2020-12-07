Funding for seven Kilkenny schools under 2021 Summer Works Scheme

Seven Kilkenny schools are to benefit from a funding boost for important works under the 2021 Summer Works Scheme, according to local TD John McGuinness.

The Government is today announcing the approval of 275 projects to be delivered under the scheme, with total funding of €31 million. The announcement includes some good news for Goresbridge NS, Clontubrid NS, Ringville NS, SN Bhridhe in Kells, Scoil Bhride in Paulstown, SN Mhuire in Gowran, and SN Shan Nioclas.

“The Summer Works Scheme is designed to allow schools to carry out small and medium scale building works that will improve and upgrade existing school buildings. I’m delighted to see that seven schools in Kilkenny have been included in the allocation,” said Deputy John McGuinness.

“This funding comes at a time when schools have went above and beyond to provide the relevant measures to allow them to operate safely during the pandemic. This funding will help to sustain that so we can continue to keep schools open,” he said.

“The roof works and the upgrade of toilet and other sanitary facilities is being brought forward for delivery as part of the 2021 Summer Works Scheme. It will come as positive news for seven local schools as they will now be able to carry out much needed improvement works."