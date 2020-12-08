Kilkenny's Watershed allocated €11,512 in Sport Ireland boost

Kilkenny's Watershed Swimming Pool is to receive a grant of €11,512 as part of a €2.5 million funding package for swimming pool operators across the country.

Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers announced the funding package this morning. Sport Ireland appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector will administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland.

Local TD John McGuinness has welcomed the news.

"Swimming pool operators, like many, have faced huge uncertainty and still do. The Watershed has had to close its doors and reopen with significant and costly health and safety measures in place. This funding announced today, albeit small, will help provide financial stability in the uncertain months ahead," said Deputy McGuinness.

"I would have liked a much greater allocation for The Watershed which is a vital facility in Kilkenny. However, I'm happy that there is an allocation at such a difficult time," he said.

Also welcoming the news this morning, Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness said the Watershed plays such an important role in Kilkenny, particularly for children, and he was delighted to see some additional financial support.

"This investment will help the Watershed to continue to provide a safe and essential facility that is vital at a time when we all need to look after our physical and mental well being," he said.