Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers charted as the No. 1 film at the Irish box office

Wolfwalkers has charted as the No. 1 film at the Irish box office last weekend and was placed third overall in Ireland & UK

It is the first Irish film since Black 47 in 2018 to reach the coveted top spot at the Irish box office.

Wolfwalkers follows Robyn Goodfellowe, a young apprentice hunter who journeys to Ireland with her father in a time of superstition and magic to wipe out the last wolf pack. While exploring the forbidden lands outside the city walls, Robyn befriends a free-spirited girl, Mebh, a member of a mysterious tribe rumored to have the ability to transform into wolves by night. As they search for Mebh’s missing mother, Robyn uncovers a secret that draws her further into the enchanted world of the Wolfwalkers and risks turning into the very thing her father is tasked to destroy.

The Apple Original film is directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart and written by Will Collins (Song of the Sea). Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore and Stéphan Roelants serve as producers. It follows Moore’s two prior Oscar-nominated animated features, The Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, as well as Cartoon Saloon’s Oscar-nominated The Breadwinner, the last two of which also made their world premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It had its world premiere at the 45th Toronto International Film Festival earlier this year and also screened at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival to great critical acclaim. It had a sold-out screening at the Cork Film Festival earlier last month.

Wolfwalkers is currently showing at cinemas in Kilkenny and nationwide.