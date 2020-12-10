Over €9,000 in grants to promote physical activity in older people in Kilkenny

Over €9,000 has been allocated under the Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme for a variety of initiatives across Kilkenny city and county, according to local Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

The grants scheme, a combined initiative from Age & Opportunity and Sport Ireland, will distribute nearly €265,000 across 712 groups nation-wide.

Commenting on the Kilkenny allocations, Deputy Phelan said: “The Age & Opportunity Active National Grant Scheme continues to act as a valuable resource in getting older people active. Today’s investment will help support and empower thousands of groups of older people right across the country to get more active. Age & Opportunity is doing a wonderful job of providing opportunities for older people to enjoy all the benefits that participation in physical activity can bring.”

The National Grant Scheme provides an accessible and enjoyable means for older people in communities nationwide to reap the health rewards from doing physical activity.

The Grant Scheme is part of Age & Opportunity’s Active programme, funded by Sport Ireland, and delivered nationwide with the support of Local Sports Partnerships and the HSE.