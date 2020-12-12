Made in Kilkenny shop is open every day until Christmas Eve

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the MADE in Kilkenny bespoke craft collective and what better way to celebrate their work than support their Christmas shop, which is located on John Street and is a treasure trove full of beautiful locally made presents.

MADE in Kilkenny is a multidisciplinary craft group organised and run by its members on a voluntary basis with the mission to promote Kilkenny County as the premier destination in Ireland for authentic handmade Irish crafts of exceptional quality. Kilkenny has long had the reputation for being a centre of creativity, and the MADE in Kilkenny collective has actively contributed to this perception over the last decade. The group has striven to bring together the considerable wealth of craft talent found in Kilkenny to a wider audience, to foster excellence in craftsmanship, and to promote the economy and tourism of the county.

Some of the makers selling their works in the pop up shop include Cushendale (textiles), Owen Leadbetter (wood turning),

Fredericke Grace (Spirit Jewellery), Klaus Hartmann (pottery), Barnaufea Studio, Jerpoint glass, Rosemary Durr Pottery, Moth to a Flame, Claire Molloy Ceramics and Ken Foley (leather).

The pop up shop at 76 John Street is operating Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm and Sunday from 12 noon to 6pm. The shop will remain open and all are welcome to pop in and meet some of the makers whose work is for sale.