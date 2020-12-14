Out Services Clinics resume as normal at St Luke's in Kilkenny
Number of Covid cases remains high
St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny
St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow Kilkenny has advised that while the hospital and ED remain busy, all Out Services Clinics are resuming as normal from this morning.
They had been closed last week. Figures from the INMO show 14 patients on trolleys and wards at St Luke's.
On Saturday, there were 30 total confirmed Covid-19 cases at the local hospital, the highest in the country.
