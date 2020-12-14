No homecoming, but Kilkenny's camogie champs to be feted - hopefully soon

There will be no traditional homecoming celebration for Kilkenny's returning All-Ireland camogie champions, with public health restrictions putting the kibosh on any large-scale event.

Nonetheless, Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has said it's hoped that some kind event to recognise the triumph will be possible in the not-too-distant future.

"I would like to take the opportunity to congratulate Lucinda Gahan and the camogie team and panel on the occasion of their magnificent victory in the All-Ireland camogie final in Croke Park on Saturday," said Mayor Coonan.

"Their display of craft, skill and sheer will to win was a joy to watch. Equally too, manager Brian Dowling and his backroom team, our sincere appreciation for the pivotal part you played in returning the O' Duffy Cup to Kilkenny.

"Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions and public health requirements, it wasn't possible to have the usual homecoming celebration. However, I sincerely hope it will be possible - at an early future date - to organise a richly-deserved recognition or occasion for this magnificent early Christmas present."