Boost for shoppers as new car park opens in Graignamanagh

Local Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed the completion of the new car park in Turfmarket which opened on Saturday in Graignamanagh, just in time for the Christmas.



“We have been working on this project for the last number of years so it is great to see this job now completed,” said Cllr Cleere. “Kilkenny County Council were successful with their grant application to the department this year which enabled this job be done.



“I want to commend all of the staff in Kilkenny County Council for a brilliant job. This new 15 space car park will be of huge addition to the town and its users, and the feedback has already been incredibly positive by those who have already used it.”

The local councillor also called for greater parking signage around the town of Graig to make it easier to navigate.