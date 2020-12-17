BREAKING: Planning permission granted for new Kilkenny school

Planning permission has been granted for the construction of a new two-storey, 16-classroom primary school building at the Wetlands, Kilkenny.

The site is located to the south of College Avenue and Margaretsfield, while the Wetlands housing scheme is to the north-east.

The planning application also incldues a two-classroom special needs centre with a combined floor area of 2741sqm, together with outdoor play facilities, a new entrance from College Avenue, set down area and parking facilities and all associated site development, infrastructural and landscaping works.