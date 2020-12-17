Kilkenny company recognised at 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards

Kilkenny company TransferMate was among those recognised at the 2020 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards last night.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards is one of Ireland’s foremost technology award programmes. It is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years, and this year marks 21 years of the programme celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship in Ireland’s indigenous technology sector.

Cork company Everseen took the top spot in the awards. Founded in Cork in 2007, the company develops computer vision and artificial intelligence solutions for some of the world’s largest retailers. A new entrant to the Fast 50 programme this year, Everseen achieved a growth rate of 2,879% over the last four years.