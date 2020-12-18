Mass times for Kilkenny City this Christmas - capacity in churches is very limited

Here are the times

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

christmas

File picture: Mass and Service times for December 24 and 25

Mass times have been confirmed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Kilkenny City - and capacity will be strictly limited in local churches.

Many will be restricting numbers to no more than 50 people. The largest, St Mary's Cathedral, will accommodate 140 people on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. See below.