Mass times for Kilkenny City this Christmas - capacity in churches is very limited
Here are the times
File picture: Mass and Service times for December 24 and 25
Mass times have been confirmed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Kilkenny City - and capacity will be strictly limited in local churches.
Many will be restricting numbers to no more than 50 people. The largest, St Mary's Cathedral, will accommodate 140 people on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. See below.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on