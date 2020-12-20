Local Value Centre Kilkenny manager receives national recognition

Thomas Ryan, manager of Value Centre Kilkenny, has been named Cash & Carry Manager of the Year at the recent annual ShelfLife Grocery Management Awards.

One of the most eagerly anticipated events in the Irish retail calendar, the National Grocery Management Awards is Ireland’s premier scheme for recognising and honouring management excellence. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the awards were held remotely this year.

To win a ShelfLife retail management award is a high point in the career of many of Ireland’s best performing managers from across a variety of categories and at various levels of career progression and is testament to true excellence in retailing standards. Thomas, who has been manager of Value Centre Kilkenny for the past two years, was also nominated in the same category last year. This year’s win proves good things do come to those who wait!

Commenting, Cash & Carry Director, BWG Foods, Vincent Brown said, “The honour of being a winner in the annual ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards is a tremendous acknowledgement of the ongoing excellence of Value Centre Kilkenny. I want to take the opportunity to congratulate Tom and the whole team at Value Centre Kilkenny on this success.”

The ShelfLife National Grocery Management Awards are now in their 15th year and are the long-standing benchmark for those in management in the retail industry.