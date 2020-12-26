People Property: Luxury for sale in the heart of Mount Juliet, Kilkenny

An impressive residence of style, warmth and luxury, which is also located in the highly acclaimed and exclusive Mount Juliet Estate, 6 The Gallops is sure to generate plenty of interest in the property market.

Instantly appealing this impressive home, which is presented in turnkey condition, is finished with an exceptional attention to detail.

The property opens into a wide entrance hallway with a striking staircase to the first floor. Located on the left hand side is a useful reception room, which would be ideal for a home office. To the right, double doors lead through to an impressive open plan kitchen / breakfast room with a feature bay window positioned to the front of the property.



Located at the end of the hallway is the drawing room with sliding doors leading though to a formal dining room. The utility room, with a range of floor and eye level units and a guest wc, completes the accommodation at this level.

The layout at first floor level comprises a very impressive landing area with an atrium roof which floods with natural light and immediately sets the tone. There are four well-proportioned double bedrooms, all of which are complete with luxurious en-suites and high quality built-in wardrobes. Three of the bedrooms are complete with their own private balconies.

To the front, there is small manicured lawn with box hedging with a paved pathway leading up to the front door of the property. Two sets of French doors from the drawing room and dining room at the rear lead out to a sun-drenched and private patio area overlooking a mature and landscaped green area. There is ample and secure parking to the front of the property.

This exquisite home enjoys a magical setting as it is nestled within the grounds of the world renowned Mount Juliet Estate, one of Ireland’s top golf and hotel resorts. Mount Juliet also includes a superb health spa and residents enjoy excellent outdoor pursuits including fishing and horse riding on the grounds of the estate and world class golfing on the signature Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course.

Located close to Thomastown the area is well served with schools, coffee houses, restaurants, public houses, shops and supermarkets. It is also an ideal base for the outdoor enthusiast - located close to the South Leinster Way there are many forest walks including the Thomastown Loop Walk, Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum in Inistioge.

Viewing of the property is highly recommended. Further information and viewing details are available from John Doherty, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

6 The Gallops

Mount Juliet Estate

Thomastown

Co Kilkenny

R95 W27E

Asking price: €795,000

BER: C2