Draft Kilkenny City and County Development Plan published and on public display

Kilkenny County Council has today published a Draft City & County Development Plan to cover the six-year period to 2027.

The Draft Plan sets out the proposed policies and objectives for the physical development of the city and county to 2027.

The Draft Plan will be on public display for a period of almost 12 weeks until March 12, 2021.

People can inspect the Draft Plan at the Planning Office of Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, Kilkenny by appointment and at all of the Council’s Library branches.

People can also view the Draft Plan and associated documents on https://Consult.Kilkenny.ie/ or at https://ourplan.kilkenny.ie.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness in welcoming the publication of the Draft Plan stated that “the adoption of the City & County Development Plan is perhaps the most important policy-making function that local elected members have and the Plan is a critical document to get right for the future development and all of the citizens of the City and County. I encourage the local community of County Kilkenny to engage in this public consultation process.”

Submissions can be uploaded directly onto consult.kilkenny.ie. Submissions can also be made by email to ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie or by post to the Planning Department County Hall, Johns Street Kilkenny R95 A39T with the submission marked “Draft City & County Development Plan”.