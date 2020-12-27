April: Outpouring of grief over deaths of local healthcare workers from Covid

There has been an outpouring of sympathy to the loved ones of two healthcare workers from Kilkenny who passed away last week having tested positive for Covid-19.

Neighbours, friends, colleagues and former patients at St Luke’s Hospital who knew the man and woman have been paying their respects on social media also.

Tributes poured in to Catherine Hickey and her colleague, Jim Kenny, who died within 24 hours of each other. Both healthcare staff were employed at St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny and were working until they fell ill.

Meanwhile hurling legend Eddie Keher also sent out a powerful message to older people to heed the advice of experts and cocoon during Covid-19.

The Inistioge man and Freeman of Kilkenny said that it was important for the over-70s to show leadership to ensure that the virus can be beaten as soon as possible.

“The bottom line is if we don’t make contact with any other person we won’t get it, and if we do make contact there is every chance we will pick it up,” he said. “And it’s not just for ourselves - it is for other people.”

There was sadness also over the passing of master craftsman Rudolph Heltzel who founded trailblazing gold and silver workshops in the city at the Government-sponsored Kilkenny Design Workshops.

In 1968 he established his own workshop in Kilkenny where his son Christopher and their employees and apprentices still work today.

Shining star

The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland said that Mr Heltzel was a shining star, who will be missed.

“Inspired by nature, geometry, music and art, Rudolph designed ambitious, sculptural jewellery which perfectly balanced strength and finesse,” they said in a statement.

Mr Heltzel was also a member of Rotary Kilkenny and the Rotary President, Jason Dempsey paid tribute to Mr Heltzel’s ‘loving, charming personality’ and ‘great sense of humour’ and said he was ‘part of the fabric of the club for 41 years’.

As the most cherished members of our community isolated, children sent messages and pictures telling their loved ones how much they missed them. Messages were published from all over the world showing that although they were not able to meet their loved ones in person they were in their thoughts and hearts.