Focus Ireland helps 23 families in Kilkenny secure a home

Focus Ireland has announced that it has helped 23 households in Kilkenny to secure a home so far this year in partnership with the State, Kilkenny County Council and its supporters.

According to latest figures, there are now 37 adults homeless in Kilkenny, with 14 families homeless, including 22 children, in the South-East region.



Focus Housing Association, the Approved Housing Body which is the property arm of Focus Ireland, directly provided secure housing to nine homeless or at risk households in Kilkenny so far this year.

Focus Ireland founder Sr Stanislaus Kennedy made an urgent appeal for public support. Donate at focusireland.ie or phone 1850-204205.