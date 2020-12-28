Light at the end of the tunnel as dates for Covid-19 vaccines in Kilkenny nursing homes confirmed

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the announcement of dates for the Covid-19 to be rolled out in nursing homes across the city and county.

Mount Carmel Nursing Home will be the first nursing home in the county to receive the vaccine in January.

"After visiting many of our nursing homes in city and county just before Christmas and witnessing from a distance how difficult life is for our elderly looking out from behind the windows, I’m delighted to see that this is finally happening fir them and they are being prioritised as they should be. This is very positive news after such a hard time.

"It now looks like we can finally see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel and that's a fantastic way to end 2020 and begin a much brighter new year.

"However numbers are climbing quickly at the moment and we do need to be mindful of that and not let our guard down. We still need to stay the course with public health measures and protect our vulnerable while vaccinations are taking place."



Roll out dates

14/1/21 Mount Carmel

15/1/21 Brookhaven Nursing Home

15/1/21 O’Gorman Home

18/1/21 Mooncoin Residential Care

18/1/21 St. Columba’s Hospital

20/1/21 Archersrath

20/1/21 St. Joseph’s Care Home

21/1/21 Drakelands

21/1/21 Rockshire Care Centre

22/1/21 Tinnypark Residential Care

25/1/21 Rosedale Residential Home

25/1/21 Gowran Abbey

26/1/21 Strathmore Lodge

28/1/21 Castlecomer District Hospital

27/1/21 Prague House

28/1/21 Sacred Heart Nursing home

29/1/21 Fennor Hill Care Facility

29/1/21 Gahan House