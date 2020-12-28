Light at the end of the tunnel as dates for Covid-19 vaccines in Kilkenny nursing homes confirmed
The Cathaoirleach pictured with staff at Strathmore Nursing Home
Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness has welcomed the announcement of dates for the Covid-19 to be rolled out in nursing homes across the city and county.
Mount Carmel Nursing Home will be the first nursing home in the county to receive the vaccine in January.
"After visiting many of our nursing homes in city and county just before Christmas and witnessing from a distance how difficult life is for our elderly looking out from behind the windows, I’m delighted to see that this is finally happening fir them and they are being prioritised as they should be. This is very positive news after such a hard time.
"It now looks like we can finally see the light at the end of a very dark tunnel and that's a fantastic way to end 2020 and begin a much brighter new year.
"However numbers are climbing quickly at the moment and we do need to be mindful of that and not let our guard down. We still need to stay the course with public health measures and protect our vulnerable while vaccinations are taking place."
Roll out dates
14/1/21 Mount Carmel
15/1/21 Brookhaven Nursing Home
15/1/21 O’Gorman Home
18/1/21 Mooncoin Residential Care
18/1/21 St. Columba’s Hospital
20/1/21 Archersrath
20/1/21 St. Joseph’s Care Home
21/1/21 Drakelands
21/1/21 Rockshire Care Centre
22/1/21 Tinnypark Residential Care
25/1/21 Rosedale Residential Home
25/1/21 Gowran Abbey
26/1/21 Strathmore Lodge
28/1/21 Castlecomer District Hospital
27/1/21 Prague House
28/1/21 Sacred Heart Nursing home
29/1/21 Fennor Hill Care Facility
29/1/21 Gahan House
