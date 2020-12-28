Tough decision made to cancel North Kilkenny's Light up the Night event

The committee of the ‘Light up the Night’ North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor Run have had to make the tough decision of cancelling the event planned for New Year’s Eve 2020.

While the group felt that from a social aspect, an awareness aspect and for other reasons the event is needed this year more than ever — the main priority is the safety, health, and welfare of all supporters, volunteers, participants, and their families.

“We will continue to support the relevant groups and organisations which we have done in the past in any way we can,” said the commitee.

“While we cannot bring you the New Year’s Eve that you have become accustomed to since 2016, as a group we are hopeful of being able to mark the occasion in some form or another in line with Covid-19 guidelines which is to be decided upon and will be published closer to the date.

“We are in the process of setting up an online donation platform for any people that would like to contribute.

DISTRIBUTED

All proceeds will be distributed to the relevant organisations working with mental health issues.

“In the meantime, we would like to wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas. “Stay safe and we hope that come this time next year we will be gearing up for Light up the Night 2021.”