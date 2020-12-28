'We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19' - Chief Superintendent Dunne

The HSE has joined with the gardai and Kilkenny County Council to reiterate basic messages on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking as one in a special appeal and after a schedule of additional restrictions have come into force in recent days, the three principal agencies say the recent rise in figures for those contracting the virus are very concerning.

The agencies point to the hope being provided in 2021 by the roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine and are reminding everyone of the importance in ensuring older and vulnerable people are kept safe in the meantime, so that it can be availed of.

Director of the HSE’s South East Public Health Dept. Dr. Carmel Mullaney, the Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White and General Manager of St. Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny Anne Slattery, say “the HSE is anxious that individuals, families and communities act to avoid any further spikes in infections, which would place pressures on frontline services”.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Cllr. Andrew McGuinness, and its Chief Executive, Colette Byrne, are also urging people not to allow everyone’s hard work to date in 2020 to be undermined and are reiterating that individual actions do matter – including adherence to all of the public health restrictions.

The Garda Chief Superintendent in Carlow/Kilkenny Padraig Dunne says “we are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and that people in County Kilkenny must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends”.

The HSE and the Gardai are urging people to continue taking precautions in relation to transmissions of Covid-19, to adhere to restrictions, and practice “the basics” which are reducing your contacts with other people, by wearing a mask, keeping your distance from others and washing your hands.



