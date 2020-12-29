Kilkenny gardaí need your help to reunite engagement ring with its owner

Kilkenny gardaí are hoping to make some lady very happy over the coming days when they reunite her with her missing engagement ring.

The ring was found on Monday in the St Mary's Cathedral area of the city.

"We want your assistance in reuniting the owner with a ring found in St. Mary's Cathedral today. Please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 0567775000 if you are or know the owner," a garda spokesperson said.



