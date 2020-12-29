Snow warning for Kilkenny issued by Met Eireann

A Status Yellow Snow / Ice warning has been issued for Kilkenny by Met Eireann.

The freezing weather warning comes with an alert that we may get accumulations of snow at lower levels - so not just on hills and higher ground.

The Status Yellow alert was issued this morning and covers Kilkenny from midnight tonight until 12noon tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30.

The warning also covers counties Carlow, Tipperary, Waterford, Kildare, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow, Offally, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.