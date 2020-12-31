Bursaries up for grabs for Kilkenny artists in 2021

Kilkenny artists are being encouraged to apply for a number of bursaries to help them develop their work.

Applications for their Arts Act Grant, Tyrone Guthrie Bursary Award and Moth Bursary Award 2021 are now being accepted by Kilkenny County Council.

The 2003 Arts Act allows a local authority to provide financial assistance for the purposes of stimulating public interest in the arts, promoting the knowledge, appreciation and practices of the arts or improving standards in the arts. In this act, the expression “the arts” means creative or interpretative expression (traditional or contemporary) in whatever form and includes in particular visual arts, theatre, literature, music, film, literature, dance and Multi-disciplinary events.

Groups and organisations promoting the arts are eligible to apply along with individual artists who wish to pursue their practice and to develop within their chosen discipline and deliver projects.

An application for a grant may be made under one of the above categories only. Groups and individuals can only make one application for an Arts Act Grants annually.

Artists can also apply for the Tyrone Guthrie Bursary 2021. Kilkenny County Councils Arts Office in partnership with the Tyrone Guthrie Centre is now offering its annual residency opportunity for a practitioner in any art form currently based in Kilkenny to spend two weeks at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre artists' workplace, Annaghmakerrig, Co Monaghan.

The aim of the residency is to assist and encourage both established and emerging practitioners, in giving them an opportunity to work intensively on a project alongside others in a very unique environment.

Meanwhile Kilkenny County Council Arts Office in partnership with The Moth is also offering a week long residency at The Moth Retreat, Co. Cavan, to an emerging writer (including play-writers and song-writers) currently based in County Kilkenny. They will be selected based upon the information they send in their application and the project(s) they intend to undertake during their residency. Previous achievements may also be taken into consideration. The selected practitioner residency should take place within 12 months of receipt of their award.

Practitioners should apply by returning a completed application form, an up to date C.V., samples of recent work and an outline of the project they intend to undertake at The Moth Retreat.

The closing date for receipt of completed applications for all of the aforementioned grants and bursaries is no later than 4pm on January 18, 2021

Application forms, guidelines and criteria for all above may be obtained from:

Deirdre Southey, Arts Office, Kilkenny County Council

T: 056 779 4547 E: deirdre.southey@kilkennycoco.ie



Application forms and guidelines can also be downloaded from :

https://www.kilkennycoco.ie/eng/Services/Arts/Grants_Awards/Kilkenny%20County%20Council%20Arts%20Office%202021%20Grants.html