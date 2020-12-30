Kilkenny volunteers deliver 135 meals across Christmas

Over 135 dinners were prepared at James Stephens Barracks and delivered to those in need over two days this Christmas in an initiative co-ordinated by social services in Kilkenny.

The dinners were prepared by Cook Sergeant Jim Whelan and his staff, including CQMS Gary McCarthy and Capt Maggie Hogan. Volunteers included young people from James Stephens and O’Loughlin Gaels GAA clubs, as well as DJ Carey.

Local councillor Joe Malone, who was among the volunteers assisting with the operation, thanked all those involved.

“Without their support it wouldn’t have been possible,” he said. “They gave up their time at Christmas to do it. We could be the only person someone sees on the day, and it is very much appreciated.”