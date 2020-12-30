Checkpoints and high visibility garda presence in Kilkenny under Level 5 restrictions

With rising Covid cases and further restrictions expected to be announced today Kilkenny gardaí are urging people to follow public health advice and stay at home when possible.

Under Operation Fanacht checkpoints will be in place on all main routes along with mobile checkpoints on secondary roads on a daily basis with a focus on the guidelines on inter-county travel.

Superintendent Derek Hughes told the Kilkenny People as previously under Level 5 restrictions throughout the pandemic, An Garda Síochána in Kilkenny will be maximising its operational resources to deliver a highly visible presence to provide public reassurance.

High visibility anti-crime patrols will take place in key city and urban locations to prevent opportunistic criminals targeting closed commercial and retail premises.

“There will also be patrols in relation to the night-time economy to ensure compliance with statutory regulations. On this, An Garda Síochána will be liaising closely with retail and licensed premises and checks on licensed premises under Operation Navigation will step back up."

The Superintendent added that community engagement activity will continue to be focused on the vulnerable and those who feel isolated.

“We are here to help. Please contact your local Garda station in Kilkenny, Callan, Castlecomer, Freshford or Urlingford if you know of someone who needs our help”.

"We are also actively investigating reports of domestic abuse, as well as supporting victims under Operation Faoiseamh," said Supt Hughes.

In delivering this operation, the Superintendent said Gardaí will continue to use the 4Es approach - 4Es approach of engage, explain and encourage, and only where provided for and as a last resort, enforcement.

“We wish the people of Kilkenny a Happy New Year and thank them for working with An Garda Síochána throughout a very difficult, challenging, and for many people frightening 2020. We look forward to continuing to deliver a high quality policing service and closely engaging with all communities during 2021”