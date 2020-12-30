Health chief: 'Stay home' as Kilkenny reports 57 new cases of Covid-19

People are being asked to stay at home other than for essential work or case and should consider themselves potentially infectious according to the CMO Tony Holohan.

The stark message comes as 57 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kilkenny this evening.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; ““Ireland is no longer in a containment phase and is once again in a mitigation phase. Given the current levels of transmission in the community, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious.

“It is essential that we all limit our contacts to our own household now, restrict our movements and do not give COVID-19 any further opportunities to spread.

“Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care. This is not the time to be visiting other houses.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said; “The reproduction number remains very high and is currently estimated at 1.6 – 1.8. The growth rate is estimated to be 7-10% per day with a doubling time of 7-10 days.

“We must take action immediately to prevent an almost unimaginable scenario, where case numbers in 7 to 10 days time are twice what they are today. Stay home.”