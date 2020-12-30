Kilkenny's Tara Shine to deliver Royal Institution Christmas lecture on BBC Four

Kilkenny's Dr Tara Shine will deliver a Royal Institution Christmas lecture on BBC Four at 8pm tonight.

Dr Shine was appointed as co-facilitator of the Structured Expert Dialogue under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); a critical post in reviewing the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement earlier this year.

The Kilkenny woman is a environmental scientist, policy advisor and science communicator with over 20 years experience working at the international level on climate change and sustainable development, as an adviser to governments, world leaders businesses and international organisations. She is also a director of the award-winning social enterprise Change by Degrees, which educates and inspires people at home and work to live more sustainably and is the author of How To Save Your Planet One Object At A Time.