Council public offices, outdoor playgrounds and parks to remain open in Kilkenny

Council public offices, all outdoor playgrounds, play areas, and parks will remain open and operating within Level 5 Covid-19 guidelines.

While customer service counters will not be accessible to the public with effect from Monday, (January 4) Kilkenny County Council are encouraging customers to contact them by email, phone or avail of our online services in relation to any service/query.

General information on council services can be accessed online and the Kilkenny County Council is asking members of the public to avail of these services by:

- phone on 056 7794000

- by logging onto kilkennycoco.ie

- postal queries to Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

For contact details for each department see www.kilkennycoco.ie