87 new cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny as people urged to stay at home

Eighty seven new cases of Covid-19 in Kilkenny have been reported this evening and people are being asked to stay at home and help contain the spread of the virus.

As of 2pm today, 607 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. There have been 71 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said; “The incidence of Covid-19 is as high, if not higher now than it was in March. Every individual needs to act as if they are infectious. Hospitalisations are rising to levels close to what we saw in the springtime. Everyone needs to stay at home other than for essential work or care.

“It is really important that vulnerable and older people do not leave their homes unless absolutely essential. This includes asking neighbours or family to carry out errands such as grocery shopping, limiting all contacts to only those people you live with or have to visit for essential care reasons.

“We need to rediscover the spirit of solidarity and community we saw in March and April so that we can all do our part in protecting older and vulnerable people.

“People particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 include older persons and people with pre-existing medical conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer.”