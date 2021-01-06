Music Generation Kilkenny lauded as a huge success

Music Generation is one of the positive stories of 2020 - a group of people who refused to allow a pandemic hamper their success.

In November young people from Music Generation Kilkenny release their debut single titled Feel The Victory.

Following an intensive virtual song-writing camp, the young people of Music Generation Kilkenny wrote, performed and recorded Feel The Victory at the DRUM Youth Centre, in partnership with Foróige.

Written during lockdown by the talented young people of Music Generation Kilkenny, the video was produced and shot in Kilkenny city.

Music Generation Development Officer Sinéad Blanchfield made a presentation to members of Kilkenny County Council at their recent monthly meeting. Ms Blanchfield outlined the groups successes to date and their plans to expand in 2021.

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness thanked Ms Blanchfield for her presentation and for bringing ‘something positive and light-hearted to the meeting’.

“I think giving the gift of music to a young person is one of the best gifts of all. Music crosses every divide and brings people together,” he said.

Cllr Peter Chap Cleere (Fianna Fáil) commended the work that Ms Blanchfield and her team of tutors do and added that ‘you could not but be inspired by the richness of music making of these young people’.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen (Fianna Fáil) told the meeting that it was important to realise that Music Generation is bringing music to some children who otherwise would not have had an opportunity to learn an instrument or sing.

Cllr Martin Brett (Fine Gael) also praised all those involved in the initiative.

“To see what has been done with young people during what has been the worst year just shows how music transcends everything.”

‘Feel the Victory’ which has received great acclaim locally and nationally was played for members.

“It is great to see scenes of Kilkenny showcased on an international stage,” remarked Cllr Cullen.

Cllr John Coonan (Fianna Fáil) said that ‘the enthusiasm is clear to be seen’ and added that it was positive to see ‘young people encouraging each other’.

Meanwhile Cllr Tomas Breatnach (Labour) said that ‘teaching someone to learn to play music is a fabulous thing’ and also remarked that Music Generation is ‘a real feel good project’.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness (Ind) said that the song and group sent out ‘an incredibly positive message in what has been a dreadful year’.

Music Generation Kilkenny is part of Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The programme seeks to transform the lives of children and young people ages 0-18 by creating access to high quality, affordable music tuition in their localities. Locally, the programme is led by Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board in partnership with Kilkenny County Council.