Kilkenny People Property: Soak up the sights as you take in The View from this home

The View is a magnificent architect-designed residence set amidst wonderfully private grounds with panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

Built to an extremely high specification and standard the architecture is timeless, complementing the established setting in this exclusive location. Built in 2003 the property possesses flexibility of internal arrangement, clean lines, airiness and the creature comforts of a contemporary home. Well maintained, the home is presented in walk-in condition.

The internal layout (425 square metres/4,575 square feet) has been designed to take full advantage of its unique setting with the main reception rooms and bedrooms enjoying the stunning countryside views. The house is perfectly proportioned and beautifully designed, with fine details and creative touches creating an enduring high quality interior.



At ground floor a sequence of magnificent reception rooms open into each other, creating a great flow for living and entertaining. Large picture windows in each room capture the stunning uninterrupted views. The formal living room features a very impressive Victorian marble open fireplace while the family room features a striking stone and brick floor to ceiling chimney breast with open fireplace fitted with a large multi fuel stove.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall, living room, family room, dining room and kitchen with access to a utility room/back hall as well as a store room and guest wc. A family bathroom, office and two impressive bedroom suites complete the accommodation at ground level.

The layout at first floor level is as equally impressive. From the landing area with a staircase to second floor the master bedroom suite comes with its own lounge, four large bedroom suites and a laundry room. The layout at second floor level comprises a large games room.



Outside the gardens and grounds (circa 1.83 hectares) add another space for living and entertaining in the summer time.

The property is well set back from the road and accessed by a cut stone entrance with electric wrought iron gates. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway with Copper Beech hedging on both sides leads down to the front and rear of the property. There is extensive parking for several cars.

The gardens are extremely private and secure due to an extensive range of exotic and mature planting. A sun-drenched patio area is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. A second sunny and private raised patio area with gravel is surrounded by mature hedging. A wooden farm gate leads to a small enclosed yard and greenhouse. A vegetable plot located to the front of the driveway is hidden behind a neat hedge. A lower tarmacadam driveway leads don to a concrete yard with a large shed (49ft x 29ft) which is suitable for a variety of uses. There is further space to extend the shed to the rear if required.

Old Leighlin lies 3.5km west of Leighlinbridge, just 7-8 minutes off the M9 motorway, allowing easy access to all routes. The property is a 15 minute drive to Carlow, 20 minutes from Kilkenny and a five-minute drive to Bagenalstown. The property is in commuting distance to Dublin City by car. Viewing is highly recommended.

Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904.

The View

Bannagagole

Old Leighlin

Carlow

R93 DD25

Asking price: €750,000

BER: B3