Schools set to stay shut across Kilkenny as Covid cases hit new high

Record daily case figures of Covid-19 have been recorded in Kilkenny in recent days.

Eighty-four cases were reported on Sunday, with a further 84 cases on Monday and 66 yesterday. There are now 1,738 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the city and county.

The Government is expected to confirm that schools are to remain closed in an attempt to reduce the rapid increase in the transmission of the virus.

Level 5 restrictions remain in place which means people should stay at home unless for essential reasons and work from home where possible.

All elective procedures have been postponed at St Luke’s Hospital as services come under unprecedented levels of pressure due to the ‘escalating situation’ around Covid-19. There are currently 23 patients being treated for the virus at the hospital.

Latest figures show that the 14-day incidence rate of the virus is highest in North Kilkenny.