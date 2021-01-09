For sale: Attractive home in a peaceful Kilkenny countryside setting

An attractive family home, situated in a peaceful rural setting, Woodview is a beautifully appointed home in turnkey condition.

Enjoying generous accommodation throughout, the property further benefits from an attached garage with internal door to main house and detached stables with full services all situated on a large site, surrounded by mature hedges and fencing offering total privacy.

Located less than five minutes from the M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny/Dublin and Waterford, this magnificent property should tick the boxes for many prospective buyers.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY

Set on a generous family-friendly site with lawns to front and rear there are five block built stables with full electrics and storage space over head.



The property is in move-in condition. Featuring underfloor heating throughout the ground floor comprises an entrance hallway with doors to all three main reception rooms - a play room/living room, large secondary reception room and sitting room. The kitchen/dining room is a large open plan room with mix of natural stone and solid timber flooring.

The ground floor also features a utility room, storage room, as well as a bedroom and shower room, which comes with a free standing power shower.



The first floor is home to three double bedrooms - the master bedroom comes with an en suite bathroom - the main bathroom, which has a jacuzzi bath, and a laundry room. Conveniently located on the first floor the laundry room is plumbed for washing machine and dryer.

The second floor has a spacious landing which is suitable as recreational space or home office. With multiple velux windows in situ there is also a store room with partitioned additional space with potential to convert to a fifth bedroom.

Viewing by appointment only from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-778600.

Woodview

Ballinva

Kilmoganny

R95 F89A

Guide Price €395,000

BER B2