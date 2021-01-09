Exceptional Kilkenny City living in a convenient location

DNG Ella Dunphy present this three-bedroom mid terrace house to market.

Situated in a prime location, the property features well-proportioned accommodation along with a large rear garden, offering an abundance of space and privacy.

The property further benefits from being located within easy walking distance of all amenities including local shopping centres, two minute walk from Kilkenny City centre.

Boasting exceptional value and location, it is a property which has to be viewed to be appreciated.

Recently extended, 21 Castlecomer Road is an ideal for anyone looking for a starter home, an investment property or for anyone looking to downsize.

Located five minutes from the M9 Motorway linking Kilkenny/Dublin and Waterford this property, which has gas-fired central heating, has an open plan living room and light-filled kitchen on the ground floor. The first floor is home to three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.

21 Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny

R95CYN1

Guide Price: €230,000

BER Rating: B2