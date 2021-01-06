Christmas tree drop-off locations for Kilkenny

Christmas tree drop off locations have been confirmed for Kilkenny householders, allowing trees to be chipped and composted after the festival season.

The collection period will run until January 18 at the following locations:

- Fair Green Car Park, Graiguenamanagh

- Adjacent to the Bottle Banks in Bennettsbridge

- Quay Car Park, Thomastown

- Supervalu Car Park, Callan

- Piltown Pound Car Park, Piltown (During Normal Opening Hours Only)

- Entrance to Assumption Place, Urlingford

- The Square, Freshford

- Fair Green, Ballyragget

- Castlecomer Council Yard, Donaguile

Civic Amenity Sites

Dunmore Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre (During Normal Opening Hours Only)

Granny Recycling Centre, Grannagh (During Normal Opening Hours Only)