Kilkenny gardaí urge drivers to use extreme care on icy roads

Kilkenny gardaí are warning motorists to use extreme care on the roads this morning as road conditions remain hazardous in many parts of the city and county.

"Please be careful. Clear your windscreen and side windows before you drive. Drive in a low speed in a high gear. Anticipate braking. Avoid sudden steering inputs where possible. Do not tailgate. Remember you may use fog lights in falling snow to aid visibility. Please, please drive carefully," a garda spokesman said.