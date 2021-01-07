Kilkenny County Council urges Ministers to implement a plan to safeguard post offices

Members of Kilkenny County Council have agreed to write to two senior governments ministers urging them to implement a plan that will help safeguard the future of post offices across the city and county.

Cllr Tomas Breatnach raised the matter at a recent council meeting. The Labour councillor asked that the council write to the Department of Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport and to the Minister of Finance and Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform to urge them to bring forward and implement a plan to sustain the country’s post offices.

Cllr Breatnach stated that this plan should have a focus on new products, community banking and the provision of government services with the capital investment required to give full and proper recognition to the commercial, community and social value of the post office network.

“We are all very conscious that we have lost some post offices," he said adding that communities have been through a hard time recently and he stressed the importance of safeguarding post offices. in our community.

The motion was proposed by Cllr Tomas Breatnach and seconded by Cllr Denis Hynes (Labour).