Kilkenny Labour Party members pay tribute to fearless and passionate Jim Townsend

The Carlow/Kilkenny Labour Party has paid tribute to veteran party member and former long-standing Labour Party Senator and Councillor, Jim Townsend, whose death has occurred.

Describing Mr. Townsend as fearless, passionate, incredibly funny and as a brilliant and much-loved public representative, constituency chairperson, Seán Ó hArgáin, said local members and the party at national level were hugely saddened to hear the news.

"Jim Townsend was absolutely one of a kind. In a political world where everything seems to have become bland and careful, Jim stood out as a straight talker and a passionate fighter for working people. He took positions on issues by researching and studying every detail of a proposal and then making up his mind and defending his position. Jim was never one for following the loudest voices or what might be politically popular at the time. It is clear that the voters respected that and continued to place their faith in him for thirty five years.

"Jim was a Labour man to his core, loyal to the principles of Connolly and Larkin. He was one of a proud line of rural Labour political representatives who was as comfortable dealing with issues important to farmers and farm labourers as he was representing factory workers or small business owners. He was steadfastly loyal to Seamus Pattison and to his council colleagues, offering his experience and wisdom to those entering politics and in particular those newly elected.

"Jim’s family were hugely important to him and he was proud of all their achievements. Perhaps one of his proudest moments came in 2009 when he and his daughter Caroline were both elected to Carlow County Council, along with three party colleagues.

"Jim contested four general elections for our party, coming closest in 2007 when he was the last candidate eliminated in a fantastic effort to win a second seat for our party as Seamus Pattison was returned automatically as Ceann Comhairle. Ironically, Jim did not contest the 1992 election when two seats would almost certainly have been won on the day that Seamus Pattison secured one and a half quotas. He was delighted however to be one of the Taoiseach’s nominees to Seanad Éireann, where he served as party spokesperson on Agriculture until 1997.

"We have lost a hero of the Labour movement. Jim was loved by all in our constituency but also by our members throughout the country. The values he cherished will remain our values and my last conversation with Jim was all about our struggle to regain what Jim and we believe to be our rightful place in Carlow and Kilkenny politics, representing working people and their interests on our local councils but equally importantly in Dáil Éireann."

Mr. Ó hArgáin concluded by expressing the party’s deepest sympathies to Mr. Townsend’s children Ollie, Caroline, Barbara and Clem, Jim’s grandchildren, brothers and sisters and all his friends and supporters.