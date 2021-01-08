Gardaí appeal after tools stolen from stables in Wallslough

Gardaí in Thomastown are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a stable in Wallslough between 1pm on Monday and 11am on Thursday.

A red Stihl chainsaw, a Husqvarna hedge cutter and a Husqvarna leaf blower were taken. The tools are worth over €2,000. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered tools for sale is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station.