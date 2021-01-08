Christmas lights in Kilkenny will remain until end of month to lift people's spirits

The Christmas lights will continue to light up the streets of Kilkenny until the end of January.

The decision was made at today's meeting of the Kilkenny City Municipal District and follows in the footsteps of a number of other local authorities.

Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness put the idea forward and said that it would help lift people's spirits during the month of January.

The lights, especially on the Parade have received a massively positive reaction from the public.

City engineer, Ian Gardner told the meeting that it had been proposed to take down the lighting next week but agreed that the lights will remain up until the end of January.

Cllr Andrew McGuinness also remarked that the lighting on the Parade was fitting for the medieval history of the city and asked if permanent lantern style lighting could be costed.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness said that 'Victorian lamps would enhance the Parade no end' and that it would be 'well worth investigating' having them in situ all year round.

Mr Gardner said that it would investigate the possibility and will report back to members.