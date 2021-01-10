Gardaí warn public to be wary of fraud banking scam in Kilkenny
Gardaí in Kilkenny are investigating an incident where a sum of money was taken from a persons account fraudulently.
The injured party received a text from their bank asking to enter account details on entering the details money was taken from the account.
Gardaí are reminding people that your bank will never request your bank details in this way. If you are ever unsure contact your bank immediately.
