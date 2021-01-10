Sam Matthews named new editor of The Kilkenny People

Kilkenny journalist Sam Matthews has been appointed Managing Editor of The Kilkenny People, taking over the role of effective immediately.

He replaces editor of 13 years Brian Keyes, who has taken on the role of Group Editorial Operations Director of Iconic Newspapers, the regional newspaper group of which the Kilkenny People is a part.

Sam, a senior journalist at the Kilkenny People for over eight years, is a graduate of Dublin City University and past pupil of Kilkenny College. He lives in Kilkenny City, and has family living throughout the county.

“I am honoured and delighted to have this opportunity. I have been privileged to work with and learn from Brian Keyes, alongside a talented and experienced team who ensure the Kilkenny People remains a staple for households throughout the county. We are blessed with expertise and ability across our news, sports, production and commercial departments,” he said.

“We will continue to report on the important issues of the day — from the courtroom to the pitch side, on politics and all other matters, without fear or favour. Our popular website kilkennypeople.ie and strong presence on social media show that regardless of age, location, or interests, the people of Kilkenny are keen to be informed of what’s happening locally. This newspaper has been key to that since it was established in 1892.

“These are strange and uncertain times, but I have no doubt Kilkenny is equal to the challenge of the pandemic. A local newspaper is at the heart of a thriving community, and I believe there will always be a demand for local news. We will also continue to proudly champion this county and its people, to be a platform for and to amplify their voice.”

Outgoing editor Brian Keyes wished him well.

“I wish Sam every success in his new role, it’s encouraging for local media in general to see a talented young journalist take charge of one of the country’s leading titles,” he said.

Brian Keyes (left), former Editor of The Kilkenny People and new Group Editorial Operations Director of Iconic Newspapers

Photo taken at the launch of Yesteryears in Langtons, 2017. Photographed with John McGuinness T.D. (centre) & hurling legend Eddie Keher (right)

Brian added “I am sure that the Kilkenny People team will continue to be for an about all things Kilkenny. I enjoyed my years as editor, it’s a great title with a proud tradition but more importantly, a wonderful future ahead.”