Eddie Keher backs new Kilkenny wellbeing campaign to support older people

Hurling legend Eddie Keher has given his thumbs-up to a new programme beginning on KCLR this Thursday after the 6pm news.

Kilkenny's Well Being Campaign are launching ‘The Tonic’ - a mixture of songs and interviews chosen to appeal to the older generation. It’s a part of the wide-ranging ‘Keep Well’ government campaign which aims to support people and communities to mind their physical and mental health over the coming months and is made in collaboration with the Kilkenny Older Person’s Council.

Presented by John Masterson, the hour-long programme will feature interviews ranging in subject matter from arts, to sport, storytelling, health and wellbeing and personality interviews. It will include features that recall memories and will draw on contributors from all ages and backgrounds with the overall aim that the content serves as a welcome distraction to the often difficult and serious news that dominates the headlines these days.

The current Covid-19 restrictions are challenging and the ‘Keep Well’ campaign encourages individuals and communities to make a plan and do things that are good for them. Speaking in support of the campaign, local hurling legend Eddie Keher said: “I am delighted to support Kilkenny County Council and their many initiatives to implement the government’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

"As senior citizens we have experienced a lifetime of ‘highs and lows’ and we have shown resilience to survive even in the most difficult of periods. This is a time to shine again and to call on our experiences in life to help us and our neighbours to come through this terrible pandemic. We are nearly there, so continue to keep regular contact with friends and neighbours. Renew all the old skills and pastimes to keep yourself active and busy. And learn some new ones too! But most of all keep safe and abide by the rules and recommendations set out by the HSE. If we do, and with the vaccine imminent we will be through this in no time."

To create listener engagement KCLR are encouraging people to text or call the show to share their memories and experiences.

Broadcasting every Thursday for the next 12 weeks ‘The Tonic’ will be available to listen back on the KCLR website and on all podcast platforms.

For further information about the “Keep Well” campaign see gov.ie/healthyireland. ‘ Keep Well’ is brought to you with thanks to Healthy Ireland an initiative of the Government of Ireland with funding from the Healthy Ireland Fund and the Sláintecare fund delivered by Pobal.