28 patients are being treated at St Luke's Hospital for Covid-19

Twenty eight patients are being treated at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for Covid-19 according to the latest HSE figures.

A further twenty new cases of the virus were confirmed in Kilkenny yesterday evening bringing the number of new cases in the past 14 days to 1,187.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Unfortunately we are seeing the effect of the recent surge of infections reflected in the increased mortality we are reporting. Unfortunately, due to the unsustainably high level of COVID-19 infection we have experienced as a country over the past few weeks, sadly these figures are likely to continue for the next period of time. What we can do today, out of respect of those who have lost their lives and those currently in hospital or ICU - and those caring for them - is to hold firm and stay home.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “At least one in three patients admitted to hospital or critical care in January have been under the age of 65 years. This clearly demonstrates that COVID-19 affects us all, regardless of age or underlying condition. It highlights the need for us all to protect one another by staying at home. Not only will you keep yourself and your loved ones safe, but also help avoid more preventable COVID-19 admissions to our currently struggling healthcare system.”