Tucson top of the charts in Kilkenny

It was a challenging year for the motoring industry, but Hyundai still claimed the prize of most popular car in Kilkenny.

In a year where the coronavirus hampered the motoring industry, the Hyundai Tucson was still the top selling car in the county.

In figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) the Tucson was the most popular choice in the showroom, followed by the Ford Focus and the Toyota Corolla.

Overall new registrations were down on 2019 figures. In Kilkenny 1,785 vehicles were registered in 2020 compared to 2,066 the year previously. Nationally, the number of new cars registered across Ireland was down by 25% in 2020.

Diesel proved most popular, accounting for just over half of all sales last year. Of the 1,785 vehicles, 918 were powered by diesel with petrol (557) and petrol electric (200) second and third respectively. Just over 3% of new registrations were for electric cars.

In terms of colour motorists went for darker tones in 2020 - a reflection of the year? Grey was the biggest seller in Kilkenny, more than double the second most popular shade - black! - with white third on the list.

THE FIGURES

Top 10 makes: 1 Hyundai, 214 units sold; 2 Volkswagen, 208 units sold; 3 Toyota, 199 units sold; 4 Ford, 167 units sold; 5 Skoda, 166 units sold; 6 Kia, 165 units sold; 7 Nissan, 119 units sold; 8 Renault, 107 units sold; 9 Peugeot, 96 units sold; 10 Seat, 76 units sold.

The top 25 cars sold in Kilkenny in 2020 were: 1 Hyundai Tucson; 2 Ford Focus; 3 Toyota Corolla; 4 Kia Sportage; 5 Volkswagen Tiguan; 6 Toyota Yaris; 7 Hyundai Kona; 8 Skoda Kodiaq; 9 Skoda Octavia; 10 Renault Clio; 11 Nissan Qashqai; 12 Peugeot 3008; 13 Toyota C-hr; 14 Nissan Juke; 15 Kia Cee’d; 16 Volkswagen T-cross, Skoda Karoq; 18 Renault Captur, Nissan Micra; 20 Volkswagen Golf, Volkswagen Polo; 22 Volkswagen T-roc; 23 Seat Ateca, Hyundai Santa Fe; 25 Kia Niro.

Passenger cars by colour: 1 Grey (694), 2 Black (280), 3 White/Ivory (277), 4 Blue (248), 5 Red/Maroon (233), 6 Orange (15), 7 Brown (13), 8 White/Ivory and Black (6), 9 Green, Grey and Black (4).