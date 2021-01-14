Graigue-Ballycallan Athletics Club lead the way with Couch to 5k

Graigue Ballycallan AC are hosting a virtual 5k and 10k on March 14.

In light of this, the club got thinking about how to help others to feel well and heathy in these challenging times, in a way that is for all age groups, costs no money and doesn’t require the use of any gadgets or fancy watches. They have decided to promote an eight-week C25K (Couch to 5k) on their Facebook (Graigue-Ballycallan Athletics Club) and Instagram page @acgraigueballycallan.

Participants can engage with the pages as much or as little as they like. The Kilkenny People's own Siobhan Donohoe is ambassador for the C25K program, and has started on her journey - she will be keeping everyone up to date on how it’s going.

Those who would like to commit to the run on the March 14, can do so by following this link, and they will receive a beautiful bespoke medal and Graigue Ballycallan Athletic Club beanie.