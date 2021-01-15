Thousands of euro worth of machinery stolen during Callan burglary
File pic
Gardaí in Callan are investigating a break in at the golf club during which thousands of euro of machinery was stolen.
The burglary took place between 3.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday. A number of sheds were forced open and machinery taken. Among the item that were taken were a Efco long reach hedge trimmer, a red brush cutter, an orange Husqvarna combi unit, an Efco back pack blower and a quantity of green diesel.
The stolen property is valued at approximately €3000.
Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered tools for sale to contact them in Callan Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on