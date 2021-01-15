Thousands of euro worth of machinery stolen during Callan burglary

Gardaí in Callan are investigating a break in at the golf club during which thousands of euro of machinery was stolen.

The burglary took place between 3.30pm on Tuesday and 7.30am on Wednesday. A number of sheds were forced open and machinery taken. Among the item that were taken were a Efco long reach hedge trimmer, a red brush cutter, an orange Husqvarna combi unit, an Efco back pack blower and a quantity of green diesel.

The stolen property is valued at approximately €3000.

Gardaí are asking anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or anyone who is offered tools for sale to contact them in Callan Garda Station.