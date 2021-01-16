Four people fined for breaches of Covid-19 travel restrictions in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny have issued fines to a number of people in recent days for breaching the five-kilometre travel restrictions.

To date four fines have been issued and checkpoints remain in place on primary and secondary roads across the county.

An Garda Síochána has also been operating high visibility patrols of key locations such as public amenities, scenic areas and parks.

The public are reminded that the Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended are currently in force. Regulation 4 states, inter alia, ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’. This is a Penal Regulation and is enforceable.

While it is as important as ever for members of the public to avail of exercise and get fresh air, in accordance with Public Health Regulations, exercise can only be availed of ‘within a five kilometre radius of the person’s place of residence’.

If public amenities are crowded, public health advice is to avoid crowded areas.

"The best way for people to protect and honour front-line workers is to stay at home. The best way for people to protect their loved ones, their neighbours, and their communities is to stay at home."

Superintendent Derek Hughes of Kilkenny Garda Station appealed to the public to stay at home and comply with the regulations.

"Please only make essential journeys. Exercise within 5km of your home. Minimise the amount of people you meet. Wear a face mask. Maintain social distancing. Wash your hands. If you visit somewhere to exercise and it is crowded then leave. This will all help reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect lives," he said.