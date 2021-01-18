Funding of €111,000 announced for Kilkenny amenity walks

Six local projects which encourage locals and visitors to get active and get outdoors are to share over €110,000 in funding under investment announced today, Monday, by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The funding has been welcomed by a number of local public representatives including Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan and Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew Mc Guinness.

The scheme provides funding for the development, promotion and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.

Announcing the Kilkenny projects, Deputy Phelan said they would encourage even more people to get out, get active and stay healthy. In Kilkenny, projects to be grant aided include:

- €13,500 for Woodstock

- €20,000 for the Brandon Hill Loop Walk

- €20,000 for the Freshford Loop Walk

- Just under €20,00 for Cois Beatha Riverside Loop Walk

- €20,000 for Kilmacoliver Loop Walk and finally,

- €20,000 for Gattabawn Loop Walk

“The funding announced today, under Measure 1 of the Scheme, will support small-scale local projects with funding of up to €20,000 each. It is being announced in partnership with Fáilte Ireland, who are co-funding the projects in partnership with the Department of Rural and Community Development. This is a very good news day for all of these communities in a time when we so need good news," Deputy Phelan said.

Meanwhile Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness also welcomed the announcement.

"I am delighted to welcome this funding for Kilkenny announced by the Minister and Failte Ireland today as part of the national allocation for 'recreational amenities.

"The lockdown has really shown us how important outdoor physical amenities are for out physical and mental health and I welcome this positive news today."

Also welcoming the news, Deputy John McGuinness said, "supporting communities throughout the county with funding for outdoor activities is vital under our current circumstances and so this comes as positive news that will benefit those local communities greatly."